Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Incyte (INCY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Incyte (NasdaqGS:INCY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.87% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Incyte is 76.86. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 48.87% from its latest reported closing price of 51.63.

The projected annual revenue for Incyte is 4,485MM, an increase of 21.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Incyte. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 4.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INCY is 0.20%, an increase of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 242,426K shares. The put/call ratio of INCY is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 36,179K shares representing 16.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,179K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 114.59% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 16,090K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,416K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 0.34% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,137K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,307K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 2.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,965K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,909K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,554K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,797K shares, representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 14.26% over the last quarter.

Incyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.

