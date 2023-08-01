Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Health Catalyst (HCAT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.66% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Health Catalyst is 15.38. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.66% from its latest reported closing price of 14.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Health Catalyst is 304MM, an increase of 7.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Health Catalyst. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCAT is 0.15%, an increase of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 57,235K shares. The put/call ratio of HCAT is 3.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,838K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares, representing an increase of 51.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 68.23% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 1,980K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares, representing an increase of 41.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 81.49% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,863K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares, representing a decrease of 27.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 20.21% over the last quarter.

Daventry Group holds 1,637K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,440K shares, representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 1.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,626K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform-powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts-as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.