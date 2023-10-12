Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Genius Sports (GENI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.62% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genius Sports is 9.94. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 91.62% from its latest reported closing price of 5.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Genius Sports is 399MM, an increase of 8.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genius Sports. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 9.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENI is 0.43%, an increase of 29.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.19% to 113,210K shares. The put/call ratio of GENI is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 20,526K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,559K shares, representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 34.61% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 10,528K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,568K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 25.24% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,634K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,815K shares, representing an increase of 12.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 29.89% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,556K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,701K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 10.04% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,556K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,701K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 26.69% over the last quarter.

Genius Sports Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Company's mission is to champion a more sustainable sports data ecosystem that benefits all parties – from the rights holder all the way through to the fan. Genius Sport is the trusted partner to over 500 sports organisations globally, capturing the highest quality data for many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, English Premier League, Serie A, FIBA and the NCAA. From enabling leagues to take control of their official data, to creating immersive fan experiences for sports, betting and media organisations, Genius Sport is driven to the deliver the difference for its partners.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.