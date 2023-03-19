Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Galecto (GLTO) with Overweight Recommendation

On March 17, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Galecto with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 448.96% Upside

As of March 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for Galecto is $10.54. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 448.96% from its latest reported closing price of $1.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Galecto is $3MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.86.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,091K shares representing 15.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 2,498K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,020K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 233K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing a decrease of 45.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLTO by 62.82% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 191K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galecto. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLTO is 0.03%, an increase of 31.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 9,144K shares. The put/call ratio of GLTO is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Galecto Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Galecto is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to the development of novel small molecule therapeutics directed at biological targets which are at the heart of fibrosis, inflammation, and cancer. Galecto was founded by leading fibrosis-focused scientists and biotech executives and is built on more than 10 years of research into galectin and fibrosis modulators. The Company's team has developed a deep understanding of the galectin family of proteins and the LOXL2 enzyme, and how both influence multiple biological pathways of these complex, often devastating, diseases.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.