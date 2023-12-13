Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of fuboTV (FUBO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.61% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for fuboTV is 3.38. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 4.61% from its latest reported closing price of 3.23.

The projected annual revenue for fuboTV is 1,289MM, an increase of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in fuboTV. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 10.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUBO is 0.04%, an increase of 0.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.23% to 110,636K shares. The put/call ratio of FUBO is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,312K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,564K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,734K shares, representing an increase of 27.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 86.21% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 6,547K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,635K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 18.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,853K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,748K shares, representing an increase of 18.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 60.42% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,576K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,680K shares, representing a decrease of 89.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 30.74% over the last quarter.

fuboTV Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content. With fuboTV's base plan, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live channels, including 43 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment (Primetime A18-49), with the option to add dozens of additional networks. Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can't find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and was the first virtual MVPD to stream in 4K. fuboTV was also the first U.S. virtual MVPD to enter Europe with the 2018 launch of fuboTV España. fuboTV launched fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring live sports and award-winning original programming, in 2019.

