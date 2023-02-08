Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) with Overweight Recommendation

On February 8, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.02% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 55.02% from its latest reported closing price of $3.29.

The projected annual revenue for Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. is $61MM, an increase of 48.08%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.41.

What are large shareholders doing?

General Catalyst Group Management holds 13,296,148 shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Data Collective IV GP holds 10,601,281 shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Edge Capital Group holds 5,563,794 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,518,072 shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVLV by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 4,654,111 shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,999,461 shares, representing an increase of 35.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVLV by 23.60% over the last quarter.

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 2,769,517 shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company.

Fund Sentiment

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EVLV is 0.1175%, an increase of 154.4975%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.96% to 63,885K shares.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolv Technology is the world’s leading provider of weapons detection security screening systems that enhance safety without sacrificing the visitor, student and employee experience. Built on top of its Evolv Cortex AI™ software platform, the company provides an array of AI touchless screening technologies for weapons detection, identity verification and health-related threats. Led by a team of security industry leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, Evolv’s investors include Bill Gates, Florida Governor Jeb Bush’s firm, Finback Investment Partners, DCVC, General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital, SineWave Ventures, Motorola Solutions and STANLEY Ventures. The company’s strategic channel partners include Motorola Solutions, STANLEY Security and Johnson Controls. Evolv Express® has earned industry accolades such as the 2020 Edison Awards™, two Campus Safety 2020 BEST Awards, Campus Security & Life Safety magazine’s Secure Campus 2020 Awards and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine and Built in Boston.

