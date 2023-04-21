Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elevance Health, Inc. is $586.54. The forecasts range from a low of $505.00 to a high of $651.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.93% from its latest reported closing price of $454.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Elevance Health, Inc. is $165,476MM, an increase of 2.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $33.02.

Elevance Health, Inc. Declares $1.48 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share ($5.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.48 per share.

At the current share price of $454.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.19%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 2.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 448K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares, representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 4.15% over the last quarter.

MML Series Investment Fund II - MML Asset Momentum Fund Class II holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 14.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 14.16% over the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 361K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 14.61% over the last quarter.

HWGIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Global Value Fund Class I holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 59.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 35.79% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 411K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Elevance Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 110 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner.

See all Elevance Health, Inc. regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.