Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Editas Medicine (EDIT) with Overweight Recommendation

On February 1, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Editas Medicine with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.21% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Editas Medicine is $15.75. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 59.21% from its latest reported closing price of $9.89.

The projected annual revenue for Editas Medicine is $20MM, a decrease of 22.58%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.33.

What are large shareholders doing?

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 4,797,626 shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,479,354 shares, representing a decrease of 35.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 23.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,112,113 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008,676 shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 13.41% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,882,870 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151,160 shares, representing an increase of 91.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 1,128.61% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,746,575 shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757,170 shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 7.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,511,728 shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593,210 shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Editas Medicine. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EDIT is 0.0547%, a decrease of 17.8644%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 51,964K shares.

Editas Medicine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

