Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of DocGo (DCGO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DocGo is $13.46. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 70.43% from its latest reported closing price of $7.90.

The projected annual revenue for DocGo is $502MM, an increase of 13.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisory Research holds 81K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 37.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RAYD - Rayliant Quantitative Developed Market Equity ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

VRTGX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 61K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 28.80% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 29.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocGo. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 6.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCGO is 0.21%, a decrease of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.95% to 50,926K shares. The put/call ratio of DCGO is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

DocGo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DocGo is a leading provider of mobile medical services and transportation in 26 US States and in the United Kingdom.

