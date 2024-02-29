Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Desktop Metal (DM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.17% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Desktop Metal is 0.94. The forecasts range from a low of 0.86 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 64.17% from its latest reported closing price of 0.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Desktop Metal is 544MM, an increase of 174.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Desktop Metal. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DM is 0.04%, a decrease of 37.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.93% to 149,113K shares. The put/call ratio of DM is 3.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 14,408K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 11,049K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Koch Industries holds 9,384K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,351K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,529K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,445K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DM by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Desktop Metal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with end-to-end 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make 3D printing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world's 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum; named to MIT Technology Review's list of 50 Smartest Companies; and recognized among the most important innovations in engineering in Popular Science's "Best of What's New."

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.