Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of CSG Systems International (CSGS) with Overweight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of CSG Systems International with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.56% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSG Systems International is $71.40. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.56% from its latest reported closing price of $54.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CSG Systems International is $1,104MM, an increase of 1.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.87.

CSG Systems International Declares $0.28 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $54.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.01%, the lowest has been 1.55%, and the highest has been 2.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AFDVX - Applied Finance Explorer Fund Investor Class holds 41K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 20.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 6.63% over the last quarter.

SEHAX - SIIT U.S. Equity Factor Allocation Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 1,750.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 94.60% over the last quarter.

RNSC - Small Cap US Equity Select ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 16.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 23.99% over the last quarter.

Vestcor holds 14K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - SMALL CAPITALIZATION STOCK PORTFOLIO Class I holds 28K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 5.71% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 602 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSG Systems International. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSGS is 0.20%, a decrease of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.41% to 34,446K shares. The put/call ratio of CSGS is 17.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

CSG Systems International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra.

See all CSG Systems International regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.