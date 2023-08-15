News & Insights

Stocks
CPSI

Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) with Overweight Recommendation

August 15, 2023 — 10:37 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.64% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Computer Programs & Systems is 28.22. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 46.64% from its latest reported closing price of 19.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Computer Programs & Systems is 351MM, an increase of 4.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Computer Programs & Systems. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPSI is 0.08%, a decrease of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 15,295K shares. CPSI / Computer Programs & Systems Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CPSI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CPSI / Computer Programs & Systems Inc Shares Held by Institutions

River Road Asset Management holds 1,179K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 20.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,030K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 5.35% over the last quarter.

ARSVX - AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund CLASS N SHARES holds 463K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 430K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 15.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 4.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 408K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Computer Programs & Systems Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company's segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPSI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.