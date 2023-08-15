Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.64% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Computer Programs & Systems is 28.22. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 46.64% from its latest reported closing price of 19.24.

The projected annual revenue for Computer Programs & Systems is 351MM, an increase of 4.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Computer Programs & Systems. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPSI is 0.08%, a decrease of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 15,295K shares. The put/call ratio of CPSI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 1,179K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 20.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,030K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 5.35% over the last quarter.

ARSVX - AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund CLASS N SHARES holds 463K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 430K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 15.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPSI by 4.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 408K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Computer Programs & Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company's segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing.

