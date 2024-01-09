Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Complete Solaria (CSLR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Complete Solaria (NasdaqGM:CSLR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 308.00% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Complete Solaria is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 308.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.50.

The projected annual revenue for Complete Solaria is 206MM, an increase of 110.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Complete Solaria. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 600.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 4,424K shares representing 10.25% ownership of the company.

Carlyle Group holds 2,496K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company.

Park West Asset Management holds 2,417K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company.

Meteora Capital holds 1,589K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 345K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company.

Complete Solaria Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

in pursuing our strategy of creating a global financial services group, we intend to add value to the target business through active engagement with its management team, and enabling that company to leverage the benefits of scale to grow and increase profitability.

