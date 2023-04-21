Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Centene (CNC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Centene (NYSE:CNC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centene is $91.23. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 38.52% from its latest reported closing price of $65.86.

The projected annual revenue for Centene is $145,909MM, an increase of 7.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMLRX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Large Cap Blend Fund Class I holds 156K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing a decrease of 47.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 32.42% over the last quarter.

ARTQX - Artisan Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Shares holds 368K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares, representing a decrease of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 96K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 13.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Seeyond holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centene. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNC is 0.41%, a decrease of 11.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.52% to 590,645K shares. The put/call ratio of CNC is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

Centene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 50 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

