Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 433.96% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caribou Biosciences is 24.19. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 433.96% from its latest reported closing price of 4.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Caribou Biosciences is 20MM, a decrease of 41.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caribou Biosciences. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBU is 0.16%, an increase of 50.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.08% to 49,775K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBU is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFM Health Sciences holds 5,571K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,012K shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 21.80% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,759K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,751K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,632K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 14.62% over the last quarter.

Rokos Capital Management LLP holds 2,748K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 2,649K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares, representing an increase of 71.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 249.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.