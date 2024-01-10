Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.00% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for BigBear.ai Holdings is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 75.00% from its latest reported closing price of 2.04.

The projected annual revenue for BigBear.ai Holdings is 196MM, an increase of 26.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in BigBear.ai Holdings. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 17.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBAI is 0.00%, a decrease of 36.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.69% to 13,030K shares. The put/call ratio of BBAI is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 2,352K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676K shares, representing a decrease of 13.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 40.68% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 867K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company.

Raymond James & Associates holds 749K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing an increase of 56.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 51.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 738K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 65.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 88.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 717K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares, representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 30.39% over the last quarter.

BigBear.ai Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BigBear.ai helps governments and businesses make the decisions that change markets and define outcomes with AI that’s smart, composable and enterprise-ready. BigBear.ai. Decision Dominance.

