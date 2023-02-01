Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) with Overweight Recommendation

On February 1, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Beam Therapeutics with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.11% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beam Therapeutics is $79.56. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 83.11% from its latest reported closing price of $43.45.

The projected annual revenue for Beam Therapeutics is $44MM, a decrease of 52.24%. The projected annual EPS is $-5.63.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 8,213,131 shares representing 11.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,490,936 shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 1.27% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 6,304,320 shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,753,101 shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 20.53% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 3,631,271 shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,472,271 shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 24.34% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 2,866,268 shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,959,212 shares, representing a decrease of 38.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 2.47% over the last quarter.

MWG Management holds 2,346,934 shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beam Therapeutics. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BEAM is 0.3068%, a decrease of 10.9889%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 65,464K shares.

Beam Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Beam Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam's suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that enables precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

