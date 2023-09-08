Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 620.24% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atossa Therapeutics is 5.36. The forecasts range from a low of 5.30 to a high of $5.51. The average price target represents an increase of 620.24% from its latest reported closing price of 0.74.

The projected annual revenue for Atossa Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atossa Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATOS is 0.00%, a decrease of 59.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 16,069K shares. The put/call ratio of ATOS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,779K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 2,226K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,664K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,686K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATOS by 63.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,113K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares, representing a decrease of 8.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATOS by 44.53% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,074K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATOS by 116.40% over the last quarter.

Atossa Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

