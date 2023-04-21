Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Amedisys (AMED) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amedisys is $110.16. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 45.50% from its latest reported closing price of $75.71.

The projected annual revenue for Amedisys is $2,413MM, an increase of 8.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 266K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 30.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 26.37% over the last quarter.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management holds 71K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 49.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank holds 27K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 14.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 6.79% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Mid-Cap Index Portfolio Class P holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amedisys. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 5.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMED is 0.17%, an increase of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 36,690K shares. The put/call ratio of AMED is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

Amedisys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for its patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With ~21,000 employees, in 514 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients in need every year.

