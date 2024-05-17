Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of AbbVie (ABBV) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.70% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for AbbVie is 186.86. The forecasts range from a low of 162.61 to a high of $217.35. The average price target represents an increase of 13.70% from its latest reported closing price of 164.35.

The projected annual revenue for AbbVie is 55,243MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,733 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbbVie. This is an increase of 118 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABBV is 0.76%, an increase of 2.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 1,431,336K shares. The put/call ratio of ABBV is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,425K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,963K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 51,258K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,818K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 48,099K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,988K shares , representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 13.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,127K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,416K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 37,495K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,017K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 5.20% over the last quarter.

Abbvie Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. The Company strives to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

