Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of nLIGHT (LASR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of nLIGHT (NasdaqGS:LASR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.78% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for nLIGHT is $16.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 49.78% from its latest reported closing price of $10.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for nLIGHT is 281MM, an increase of 42.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in nLIGHT. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LASR is 0.13%, an increase of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 52,189K shares. The put/call ratio of LASR is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,202K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,519K shares , representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 88.37% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,506K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares , representing an increase of 12.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 2,183K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares , representing an increase of 17.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 9.98% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 2,088K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares , representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 12.61% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Associates holds 2,021K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,711K shares , representing an increase of 15.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 0.91% over the last quarter.

nLIGHT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Its lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,200 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea and Italy.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.