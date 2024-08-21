Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of MicroStrategy (BRSE:MIGA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of MicroStrategy (BRSE:MIGA) with a Overweight recommendation.

There are 939 funds or institutions reporting positions in MicroStrategy. This is an increase of 149 owner(s) or 18.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIGA is 0.45%, an increase of 20.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.81% to 10,761K shares.

Capital International Investors holds 1,726K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,792K shares , representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIGA by 20.86% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 824K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIGA by 45.54% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 612K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares , representing an increase of 16.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIGA by 195.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 472K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares , representing an increase of 28.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIGA by 245.80% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 383K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares , representing an increase of 29.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIGA by 250.27% over the last quarter.

