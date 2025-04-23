Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Merck (WBAG:MRK) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Merck (WBAG:MRK) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRK is 0.59%, an increase of 33.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 2,250,560K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 80,742K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,809K shares , representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 2.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79,257K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,363K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 14.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68,475K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,387K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 61,182K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,155K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 13.22% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 36,445K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,868K shares , representing a decrease of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 16.99% over the last quarter.

