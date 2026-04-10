Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Mechanics Bancorp (MCHB) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Mechanics Bancorp (NasdaqGS:MCHB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.74% Upside

As of April 10, 2026, the average one-year price target for Mechanics Bancorp is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 6.74% from its latest reported closing price of $15.29 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Mechanics Bancorp is 878MM, an increase of 36.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mechanics Bancorp. This is an decrease of 119 owner(s) or 46.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHB is 0.17%, an increase of 62.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.67% to 28,843K shares. The put/call ratio of MCHB is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mechanics Bank Trust Department holds 2,302K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,423K shares , representing a decrease of 48.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHB by 49.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,368K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares , representing an increase of 62.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHB by 184.27% over the last quarter.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco holds 1,319K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504K shares , representing a decrease of 13.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHB by 7.62% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,233K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Miracle Mile Advisors holds 1,116K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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