Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Maplebear (CART) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Maplebear (NasdaqGS:CART) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.24% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Maplebear is $45.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 31.24% from its latest reported closing price of $34.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Maplebear is 3,327MM, an increase of 3.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maplebear. This is an increase of 121 owner(s) or 29.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CART is 0.80%, an increase of 28.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.11% to 197,031K shares. The put/call ratio of CART is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 41,911K shares representing 16.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 28,911K shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCM Grosvenor Holdings holds 9,005K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 5,604K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,406K shares , representing a decrease of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CART by 32.24% over the last quarter.

Valiant Capital Management holds 5,585K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,600K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CART by 32.52% over the last quarter.

