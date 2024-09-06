Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Lyft (LYFT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Lyft (NasdaqGS:LYFT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.30% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lyft is $15.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 36.30% from its latest reported closing price of $11.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lyft is 5,658MM, an increase of 11.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 733 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyft. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 9.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYFT is 0.20%, an increase of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 346,156K shares. The put/call ratio of LYFT is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 21,735K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 17,972K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,824K shares , representing a decrease of 10.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 46.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,458K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,563K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 29.85% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 10,280K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,754K shares , representing an increase of 73.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 111.64% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,824K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,686K shares , representing an increase of 35.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 79.85% over the last quarter.

Lyft Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Its transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. The Company is singularly driven by its mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.