Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Korro Bio (KRRO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Korro Bio (NasdaqCM:KRRO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 610.12% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Korro Bio is $124.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 610.12% from its latest reported closing price of $17.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Korro Bio is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korro Bio. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 15.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRRO is 0.34%, an increase of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.40% to 10,551K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 1,137K shares representing 12.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 1,091K shares representing 11.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 875K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRRO by 37.83% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 706K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 495K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares , representing an increase of 68.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRRO by 250.79% over the last quarter.

