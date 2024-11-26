Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Kornit Digital (KRNT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Kornit Digital (NasdaqGS:KRNT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.53% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kornit Digital is $30.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.53% from its latest reported closing price of $31.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kornit Digital is 342MM, an increase of 71.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kornit Digital. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 9.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRNT is 0.42%, an increase of 55.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.80% to 53,534K shares. The put/call ratio of KRNT is 3.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 4,492K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,481K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 60.59% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,490K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,641K shares , representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 67.61% over the last quarter.

Chicago Capital holds 3,089K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,858K shares , representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 78.20% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 2,258K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,295K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 15.97% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 2,158K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 71.80% over the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kornit Digital develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit's technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.