Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:KPTI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 157.93% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics is $15.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 157.93% from its latest reported closing price of $6.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Karyopharm Therapeutics is 256MM, an increase of 79.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 10.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPTI is 0.01%, an increase of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.22% to 3,236K shares. The put/call ratio of KPTI is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 701K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares , representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPTI by 41.31% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 446K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing an increase of 80.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPTI by 494.75% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 421K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 228K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Catalio Capital Management holds 143K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPTI by 31.01% over the last quarter.

