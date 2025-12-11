Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:IKT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 368.20% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Inhibikase Therapeutics is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 368.20% from its latest reported closing price of $1.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inhibikase Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inhibikase Therapeutics. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 15.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IKT is 0.07%, an increase of 38.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 57,017K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sands Capital Ventures holds 10,950K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 6,325K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 6,125K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 5,422K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,432K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IKT by 35.42% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 5,397K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

