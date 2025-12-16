Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Hyperion DeFi (HYPD) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Hyperion DeFi (NasdaqCM:HYPD) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyperion DeFi. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYPD is 0.54%, an increase of 2,781.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 374.04% to 747K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lasry Marc holds 240K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Redwood Wealth Management Group holds 89K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 53K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 66.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYPD by 149.20% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 37K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYPD by 116,757.53% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 15K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

