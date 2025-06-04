Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of HubSpot (BMV:HUBS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of HubSpot (BMV:HUBS) with a Overweight recommendation.

There are 775 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBS is 0.46%, an increase of 15.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 50,698K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,910K shares representing 10.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,195K shares , representing an increase of 14.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 49.86% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,511K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,327K shares , representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 91.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,564K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,433K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares , representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 88.38% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,125K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares , representing an increase of 29.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 79.41% over the last quarter.

