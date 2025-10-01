Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Host Hotels & Resorts (NasdaqGS:HST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.68% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Host Hotels & Resorts is $18.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.68% from its latest reported closing price of $17.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts is 5,423MM, a decrease of 8.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Host Hotels & Resorts. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HST is 0.21%, an increase of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.37% to 859,152K shares. The put/call ratio of HST is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 79,163K shares representing 11.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,142K shares , representing an increase of 24.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HST by 41.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 39,707K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,278K shares , representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HST by 3.11% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 36,111K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,765K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,218K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HST by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,056K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,419K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 47.56% over the last quarter.

