Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Healthpeak Properties (DOC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.92% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Healthpeak Properties is $21.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 11.92% from its latest reported closing price of $19.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Healthpeak Properties is 564MM, a decrease of 79.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthpeak Properties. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOC is 0.24%, an increase of 7.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 768,989K shares. The put/call ratio of DOC is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 27,868K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,857K shares , representing an increase of 35.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 38.68% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,965K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,237K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 23,136K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,398K shares , representing an increase of 20.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 2.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,325K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,107K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 21.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 21,304K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,111K shares , representing a decrease of 8.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 93.92% over the last quarter.

