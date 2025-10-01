Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.83% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Healthcare Realty Trust is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.83% from its latest reported closing price of $18.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Healthcare Realty Trust is 1,758MM, an increase of 43.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Realty Trust. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HR is 0.24%, an increase of 10.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 451,683K shares. The put/call ratio of HR is 2.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 59,972K shares representing 17.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,458K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 19,291K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,072K shares , representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 14.04% over the last quarter.

Northwood Liquid Management holds 14,260K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,532K shares , representing an increase of 12.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HR by 8.22% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,395K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,636K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group holds 12,280K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,426K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 19.03% over the last quarter.

