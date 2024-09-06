Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of GoDaddy (GDDY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.58% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for GoDaddy is $172.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.58% from its latest reported closing price of $153.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GoDaddy is 4,865MM, an increase of 10.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,318 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoDaddy. This is an increase of 196 owner(s) or 17.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDDY is 0.35%, an increase of 8.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 163,047K shares. The put/call ratio of GDDY is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,672K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,629K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 16.22% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 5,720K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 4,612K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,421K shares , representing a decrease of 39.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 4.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,443K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,471K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 13.77% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,413K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,438K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 79.17% over the last quarter.

Godaddy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

