Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of GlycoMimetics (GLYC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of GlycoMimetics (NasdaqCM:GLYC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 294.89% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for GlycoMimetics is $1.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 294.89% from its latest reported closing price of $0.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GlycoMimetics is 84MM, an increase of 843,280.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in GlycoMimetics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLYC is 0.01%, an increase of 679.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 72.63% to 30,952K shares. The put/call ratio of GLYC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 9,544K shares representing 14.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 5,400K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,091K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VR Adviser holds 3,000K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,925K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GlycoMimetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GlycoMimetics is a biotechnology company with a focus in hematology-oncology and a pipeline of novel glycomimetic drugs, all designed to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. GlycoMimetics' drug candidate, uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and is being evaluated across a range of patient populations including in a Company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML. GlycoMimetics has an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist, also a wholly-owned drug candidate. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.