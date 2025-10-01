Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NasdaqGS:GLPI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.55% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gaming and Leisure Properties is $54.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.55% from its latest reported closing price of $47.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gaming and Leisure Properties is 1,426MM, a decrease of 8.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,081 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gaming and Leisure Properties. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLPI is 0.33%, an increase of 3.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 332,624K shares. The put/call ratio of GLPI is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 13,618K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,510K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLPI by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,840K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,557K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLPI by 87.56% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,215K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,293K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLPI by 6.35% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,142K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,952K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,947K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLPI by 13.49% over the last quarter.

