Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Fiserv (FISV) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 27, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Fiserv (NasdaqGS:FISV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.84% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Fiserv is $94.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 40.84% from its latest reported closing price of $67.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fiserv is 20,145MM, a decrease of 4.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiserv. This is an decrease of 394 owner(s) or 13.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FISV is 0.41%, an increase of 18.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 556,381K shares. The put/call ratio of FISV is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 38,634K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,720K shares , representing an increase of 23.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 25,782K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,067K shares , representing an increase of 26.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 4.98% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 20,242K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,104K shares , representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 27.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,844K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,716K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 29.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,737K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,809K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 30.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.