Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.26% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Industrial Realty Trust is $57.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 11.26% from its latest reported closing price of $51.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Industrial Realty Trust is 671MM, a decrease of 4.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 926 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Industrial Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FR is 0.35%, an increase of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.65% to 159,789K shares. The put/call ratio of FR is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 5,653K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,922K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,962K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 0.63% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,312K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,317K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 16.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,257K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,187K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 19.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,020K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,364K shares , representing a decrease of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 93.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.