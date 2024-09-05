Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Expedia Group (WBAG:EXPE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Expedia Group (WBAG:EXPE) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPE is 0.26%, an increase of 9.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 139,130K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,831K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,852K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 86.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,019K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,119K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,865K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,913K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 92.17% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,649K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

ValueAct Holdings holds 3,415K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

