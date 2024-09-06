Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Etsy (XTRA:3E2) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Etsy (XTRA:3E2) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.79% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Etsy is 62,02 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 40,65 € to a high of 98,60 €. The average price target represents an increase of 23.79% from its latest reported closing price of 50,10 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Etsy is 3,178MM, an increase of 14.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3E2 is 0.13%, an increase of 6.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 134,680K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 5,847K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,449K shares , representing an increase of 23.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 5,764K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,043K shares , representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 7.78% over the last quarter.

MOAT - VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF holds 5,523K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,759K shares , representing an increase of 13.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 4,500K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 59.69% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,215K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,481K shares , representing an increase of 17.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 12.15% over the last quarter.

