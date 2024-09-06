Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Etsy (ETSY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Etsy (NasdaqGS:ETSY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.79% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Etsy is $69.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.79% from its latest reported closing price of $55.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Etsy is 3,162MM, an increase of 14.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETSY is 0.13%, an increase of 6.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 134,680K shares. The put/call ratio of ETSY is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 5,847K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,449K shares , representing an increase of 23.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 5,764K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,043K shares , representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 7.78% over the last quarter.

MOAT - VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF holds 5,523K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,759K shares , representing an increase of 13.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 4,500K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 59.69% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,215K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,481K shares , representing an increase of 17.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Etsy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments. Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

