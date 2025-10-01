Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.68% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Essential Properties Realty Trust is $36.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.68% from its latest reported closing price of $29.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Essential Properties Realty Trust is 425MM, a decrease of 15.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 800 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essential Properties Realty Trust. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPRT is 0.33%, an increase of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 274,104K shares. The put/call ratio of EPRT is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 11,764K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,600K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 8,645K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,567K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,074K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,511K shares , representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 12.49% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,339K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,062K shares , representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 92.27% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,285K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,581K shares , representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 3.95% over the last quarter.

