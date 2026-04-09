Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Equinix (EQIX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Equinix (NasdaqGS:EQIX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.26% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Equinix is $1,050.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $854.46 to a high of $1,260.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.26% from its latest reported closing price of $1,017.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Equinix is 9,342MM, an increase of 0.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equinix. This is an decrease of 955 owner(s) or 44.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQIX is 0.33%, an increase of 55.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.21% to 93,319K shares. The put/call ratio of EQIX is 1.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 2,609K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares , representing an increase of 18.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 20.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,568K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,193K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,875K shares , representing a decrease of 31.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 21.81% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,953K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,501K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 79.77% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.