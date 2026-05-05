Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Energy Vault Holdings (NRGV) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.83% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Energy Vault Holdings is $4.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $6.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.83% from its latest reported closing price of $5.01 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Energy Vault Holdings is 10,042MM, an increase of 4,830.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Vault Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 10.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRGV is 0.10%, an increase of 30.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.32% to 68,088K shares. The put/call ratio of NRGV is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 18,536K shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Scoggin Management holds 5,075K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,250K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 47.06% over the last quarter.

SailingStone Capital Partners holds 4,938K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,948K shares , representing a decrease of 40.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 3,952K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 3,259K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares , representing an increase of 52.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRGV by 40.10% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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