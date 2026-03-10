Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of EMCOR Group (EME) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.06% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for EMCOR Group is $731.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $505.00 to a high of $945.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.06% from its latest reported closing price of $723.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EMCOR Group is 12,312MM, a decrease of 27.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,334 funds or institutions reporting positions in EMCOR Group. This is an decrease of 490 owner(s) or 26.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EME is 0.30%, an increase of 21.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.21% to 45,224K shares. The put/call ratio of EME is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,426K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EME by 51.16% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,277K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares , representing an increase of 25.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 31.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 799K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares , representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 739K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares , representing a decrease of 6.99%.

Aqr Capital Management holds 668K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares , representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EME by 28.86% over the last quarter.

