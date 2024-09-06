Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Ellington Financial (LSE:0A26) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Ellington Financial (LSE:0A26) with a Overweight recommendation.

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ellington Financial. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A26 is 0.27%, an increase of 34.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.68% to 54,266K shares.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,499K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,363K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A26 by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors holds 2,912K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares , representing an increase of 90.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A26 by 858.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,754K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares , representing an increase of 14.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A26 by 16.82% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 2,184K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares , representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A26 by 17.23% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,013K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194K shares , representing a decrease of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A26 by 91.86% over the last quarter.

