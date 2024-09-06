Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of eBay (WBAG:EBAY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of eBay (WBAG:EBAY) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,892 funds or institutions reporting positions in eBay. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBAY is 0.29%, an increase of 5.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 529,261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 25,964K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,084K shares , representing an increase of 14.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 78.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,027K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,339K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,051K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,022K shares , representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 53.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,987K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,079K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 10,995K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,864K shares , representing an increase of 19.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 23.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.