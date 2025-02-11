Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Domo (DOMO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Domo (NasdaqGM:DOMO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.25% Upside

As of January 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Domo is $10.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.25% from its latest reported closing price of $8.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Domo is 401MM, an increase of 26.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37, a decrease of 12.20% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domo. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOMO is 0.06%, an increase of 8.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 26,815K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,005K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,380K shares , representing an increase of 20.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMO by 78.72% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,375K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,314K shares , representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMO by 7.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 985K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 916K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares , representing an increase of 18.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOMO by 2.70% over the last quarter.

VSEQX - Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 873K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Domo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale.

